Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Shares Up 12%

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) shares were up 12% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 114,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 64,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.71. The firm has a market cap of C$29.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

