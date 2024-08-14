American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 2.7 %

AEO traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.87. 390,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,601,172. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AEO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Recommended Stories

