AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,681 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in AMETEK by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,669,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,266,000 after buying an additional 167,602 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $6,275,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.48. 1,008,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,413. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AME

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.