Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Ensign Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Ensign Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will earn $4.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.93. The consensus estimate for The Ensign Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENSG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $142.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.80. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.93.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,620.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,618 shares of company stock worth $1,857,419. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

