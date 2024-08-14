Analysts Set Expectations for Allbirds, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Allbirds in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $0.90 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $0.64 on Monday. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $99.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 60.50%. The business had revenue of $51.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Ann Mitchell sold 62,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $34,992.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 812,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ann Mitchell sold 62,486 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $34,992.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 812,024 shares in the company, valued at $454,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy O. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Arnhold LLC raised its stake in Allbirds by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 272,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 46,350 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $751,000. 44.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

