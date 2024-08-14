Analysts Set Expectations for Astrana Health, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Astrana Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Astrana Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Astrana Health’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Astrana Health had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $486.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ASTH. Baird R W upgraded shares of Astrana Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Shares of ASTH opened at $47.69 on Monday. Astrana Health has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $54.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.55. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

