Analysts Set Expectations for Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.01 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.
Endeavour Silver Trading Up 9.0 %
EXK opened at $2.90 on Monday. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $5.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $713.01 million, a PE ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,467,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657,121 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,008,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,781,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,972,000 after buying an additional 4,046,065 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,452,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 5,735.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 438,794 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 431,274 shares in the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
