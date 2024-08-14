Analysts Set Expectations for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s FY2024 earnings at ($4.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WBD. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ WBD opened at $7.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $13.81.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 456,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 168,050 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 582,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 60,458 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter worth about $351,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.