ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) VP Meredith Cook Sells 250 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) VP Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $14,905.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,624.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, July 12th, Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $16,227.50.

On Thursday, June 13th, Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $15,950.00.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.75. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $70.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

