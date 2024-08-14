ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) VP Meredith Cook Sells 250 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) VP Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $14,905.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,624.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Meredith Cook also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 12th, Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $16,227.50.
- On Thursday, June 13th, Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $15,950.00.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.75. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $70.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.
About ANI Pharmaceuticals
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.
