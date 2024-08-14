Ankr Price Hits $0.0254 (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. Ankr has a market cap of $253.59 million and $8.88 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ankr has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011724 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,759.09 or 0.99881347 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008025 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007799 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012259 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02597445 USD and is up 3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $7,874,896.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

