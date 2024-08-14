Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Down 4.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.6% on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $64.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $35.30 and last traded at $35.31. 81,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,531,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

APLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,138,000 after acquiring an additional 25,052 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $56,640,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $12,461,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $3,218,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 821,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,193,000 after buying an additional 27,959 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.32% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

