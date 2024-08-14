Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Announces Earnings Results

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60), Yahoo Finance reports.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APGE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.16. 68,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46. Apogee Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $72.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Apogee Therapeutics

In related news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $225,412.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,084,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $225,412.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,084,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,624,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,434,487 shares in the company, valued at $58,268,861.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,330 shares of company stock worth $2,707,426. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

