Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60), Yahoo Finance reports.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.46. Apogee Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $72.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Apogee Therapeutics

In related news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $298,314.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,690,916.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apogee Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,624,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,434,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,268,861.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 7,335 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $298,314.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,690,916.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,426 in the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

