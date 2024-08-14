Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APLE. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

APLE stock opened at $13.84 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 636,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,339.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $158,830 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

