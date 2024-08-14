Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE AIT opened at $197.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.80 and a 200 day moving average of $191.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $223.15.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $127,861.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.33.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

