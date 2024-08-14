Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,317.82% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%.

Aprea Therapeutics Price Performance

APRE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,875. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on APRE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.