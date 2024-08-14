Atb Cap Markets Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report issued on Friday, August 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

CEU has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.81.

Shares of CEU opened at C$7.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$3.17 and a 52 week high of C$8.35.

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 15,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$110,454.70. In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 15,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$110,454.70. Also, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,507 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total transaction of C$411,527.85. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,043 shares of company stock worth $788,155. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

