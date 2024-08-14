Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

Atossa Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of ATOS stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $163.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.