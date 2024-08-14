Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF) Short Interest Update

Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ORAAF remained flat at $9.56 on Wednesday. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. Aura Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Aura Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.