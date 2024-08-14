AutoCanada Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for AutoCanada’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital cut AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC cut AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

TSE:ACQ opened at C$18.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.51. The company has a market cap of C$424.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.05. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$17.56 and a 52-week high of C$27.54.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

