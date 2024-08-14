AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACQ. Acumen Capital downgraded shares of AutoCanada from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$24.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.50 to C$21.75 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.31.

TSE ACQ traded down C$2.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$356.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$15.00 and a 12 month high of C$27.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.51.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

