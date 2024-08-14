Axos Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,292 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 270% compared to the typical daily volume of 890 put options.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $79.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. The company had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 260,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 122.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,495,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 187,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

