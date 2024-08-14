Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.15), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Azitra had a negative net margin of 1,644.90% and a negative return on equity of 237.52%.

Azitra Stock Performance

AZTR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. 272,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,481. Azitra has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $86.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Azitra Company Profile

Azitra, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It develops ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease.

