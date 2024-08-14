B. Riley Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst K. Bauser now expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ClearPoint Neuro’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

CLPT stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $271.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.07. ClearPoint Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLPT. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 11.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 23,048.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 46,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 21.6% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 158,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 28,227 shares during the period. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

