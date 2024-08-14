Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Shares Up 0.1%

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.26 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.
Balfour Beatty Stock Up 0.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04.
Balfour Beatty Company Profile
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.
