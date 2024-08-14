Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLDP. TD Securities lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $2.25 to $1.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,690. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $555.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 177.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 19.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,134,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 353,098 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,086,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 321,624 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 714,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 236,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 503,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares in the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

