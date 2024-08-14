Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 11.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $589.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.77.

BLDP has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reissued an “underperformer” rating and set a $1.60 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.25 to $1.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.18.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

