Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Up 4.4%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.41 and last traded at $59.34. 169,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 369,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $2.83. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Macro S.A. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.798 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $1.74. This represents a $21.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 36.96%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 72.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69,494 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 262.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

