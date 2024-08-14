Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.80 Per Share

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.798 per share by the bank on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $21.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $1.74.
Banco Macro has a payout ratio of 136.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Banco Macro to earn $8.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $21.57 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 249.7%.
Banco Macro Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of BMA stock opened at $56.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Banco Macro has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
Banco Macro Company Profile
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
