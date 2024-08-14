Bancor Price Reaches $0.48 (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, Bancor has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bancor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $60.10 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 125,127,324 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 125,137,508.9011236. The last known price of Bancor is 0.49629119 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 417 active market(s) with $2,342,237.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

