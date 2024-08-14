Bank of America Increases American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target to $7.50

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXL. UBS Group upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE AXL opened at $6.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $724.71 million, a P/E ratio of -88.07 and a beta of 2.04.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,873,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after acquiring an additional 64,546 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 152,987 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 54,143 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

