Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Down 0%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s stock price fell 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.44 and last traded at $38.45. 3,484,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 39,224,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.46.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. The firm has a market cap of $303.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,549,666 shares of company stock worth $2,403,801,723. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,502,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $1,281,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,031,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,728,000 after buying an additional 310,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

