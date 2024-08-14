Bank of America Upgrades Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Buy

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $147.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $111.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.03.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $119.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.20. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 25.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $376,933,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,517.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,923 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 573,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,988,000 after purchasing an additional 302,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,291,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,521,000 after purchasing an additional 289,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,465,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,478,000 after buying an additional 277,634 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

