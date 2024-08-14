Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 257.1% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Bankinter Stock Performance

Shares of BKNIY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,963. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

Bankinter Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.0967 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

