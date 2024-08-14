Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 140008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Banyan Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.02 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29.

About Banyan Gold

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the AurMac project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory; Hyland gold project comprises of 927 quartz mineral claims covering an area of totaling 18,620 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territory; and Nitra gold project, which consists of 1,442 claims covering an area of approximately 296 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

