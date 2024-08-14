Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZIW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Banzai International Price Performance

Shares of BNZIW remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Banzai International has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a SaaS solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a Saas and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

