Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZIW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Banzai International Price Performance
Shares of BNZIW remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Banzai International has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Banzai International
