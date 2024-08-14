Barclays Increases OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target to $39.00

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $39.34 on Monday. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $662.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 392.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

