Barclays Lowers OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target to $11.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, June 21st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $158.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 468,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 96,646 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in OptimizeRx by 23.5% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 496,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 94,253 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 101.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 71,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

