Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOLD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

