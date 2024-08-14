Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Announces $0.21 Dividend

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2138 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Beach Energy Stock Performance
Beach Energy stock remained flat at $21.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. Beach Energy has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Beach Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd.
Beach Energy Company Profile
Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.
