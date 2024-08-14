Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Announces $0.21 Dividend

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2138 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Beach Energy Stock Performance

Beach Energy stock remained flat at $21.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. Beach Energy has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Beach Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd.

Beach Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.