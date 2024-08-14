Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.00. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

