Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.32) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s previous close.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Trading Up 8.0 %

LON:BKS traded up GBX 17.68 ($0.23) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 238.68 ($3.05). The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,293. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 1-year low of GBX 81.42 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 240 ($3.06). The stock has a market cap of £158.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23,867.50 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 192.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 176.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Company Profile

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.

