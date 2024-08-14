Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.32) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s previous close.
Beeks Financial Cloud Group Trading Up 8.0 %
LON:BKS traded up GBX 17.68 ($0.23) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 238.68 ($3.05). The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,293. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 1-year low of GBX 81.42 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 240 ($3.06). The stock has a market cap of £158.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23,867.50 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 192.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 176.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49.
Beeks Financial Cloud Group Company Profile
