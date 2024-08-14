BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Position Cut by M&G Plc

M&G Plc cut its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,277 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $25,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in BeiGene by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,064,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,806,000 after buying an additional 727,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 6.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,862,000 after purchasing an additional 117,905 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in BeiGene by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 858,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,240,000 after buying an additional 48,615 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,632,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,658,000 after buying an additional 136,458 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Stock Down 1.5 %

BeiGene stock opened at $187.20 on Wednesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $126.97 and a fifty-two week high of $219.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $1.12. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $929.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.64) EPS. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -7.76 EPS for the current year.

BGNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $233,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $133,915.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,459 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $233,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,004 in the last 90 days. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Further Reading

