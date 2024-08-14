Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Shares Gap Down to $82.87

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $82.87, but opened at $81.00. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $81.10, with a volume of 1,607 shares.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.59. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 2,346.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

