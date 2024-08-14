Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,009,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bergio International Stock Performance
Shares of BRGO stock remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,484,087. Bergio International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
About Bergio International
