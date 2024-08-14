Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,009,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bergio International Stock Performance

Shares of BRGO stock remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,484,087. Bergio International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About Bergio International

Bergio International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. The company offers a range of jewelry products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. It also provides upscale jewelry comprising white and yellow diamonds, pearls, platinum, and palladium, as well as colored stones in 18K gold.

