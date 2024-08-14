BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.64

Shares of BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 68800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

BeWhere Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

BeWhere Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs, manufactures, and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeWhere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeWhere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.