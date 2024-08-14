Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Short Interest Down 23.6% in July

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 810,200 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Beyond Air Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of XAIR stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. 240,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.60.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.12. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 5,197.76% and a negative return on equity of 203.12%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XAIR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Beyond Air from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Air

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,120,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 66,224 shares in the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

Further Reading

