BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Receives GBX 2,652.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,652.50 ($33.87).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($34.47) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.81) to GBX 2,000 ($25.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,720 ($34.73) to GBX 2,650 ($33.84) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.92) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 4,400 ($56.18) to GBX 4,500 ($57.46) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,080 ($26.56) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,206.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,274.23. The firm has a market cap of £105.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,824.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,019 ($25.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,707.50 ($34.57).

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

