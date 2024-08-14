Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $948.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $23.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $931.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,426,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,943. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $873.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $800.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $966.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $885.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

