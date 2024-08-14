Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BHVN. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

NYSE BHVN opened at $39.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.66. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.32. Biohaven has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.92). As a group, equities analysts predict that Biohaven will post -7.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.58 per share, for a total transaction of $996,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,311,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,237,512.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,400 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,458,561.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven by 42.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven by 52.6% during the second quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Biohaven by 114.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven by 57.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

